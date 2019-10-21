TEXAS, USA — The 2019 elections are here, and voting locations are popping up across the state.
Early voting runs from October 21 to November 1, with Election Day landing on November 5.
Here is a list of voting locations across the Permian Basin you can visit to vote. Some locations vary per precinct, check with your local elections office to determine if this is the case.
Midland County
- Annex Courtroom- 2110 N A Street
- Boy Scouts of America- 1101 W Texas Ave
- Centennial Library- 2503 W Loop 250 N
- Cogdell Learning Center- 211 W Florida Ave
- Fairmont Park Church of Christ- 3813 N Midland Dr
- Fellowship Community Church- 5206 N Midland Dr
- Golf Course Road Church of Christ- 3500 W Golf Course Road
- Greenwood Baptist Church- 10908 FM 307
- Manor Park, Margaret Cowden Club House- 5212 Sinclair Ave
- MLK, Jr. Community Center- 2300 Butternut Ln
- Odessa Country Club- #1 Fairway Dr
- St. Paul's United Methodist Church- 4501 Thomason Dr
Ector County
- Chapel Hill Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall)- 1820 E. 52nd St.,
- Crossroads Fellowship (Room 1135)- 6901 Texas 191 Frontage
- First Baptist Church (Discover Room)- 709 N. Lee St.
- First Church of the Nazarene (Gymnasium)- 2223 Lyndale Dr.
- Gardendale Community Bldg.- 4226 E. Larkspur, Gardendale
- Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (Parish Hall)- 2633 Conover Ave
- Kingston Avenue Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall)- 5200 Kingston Ave.
- Lincoln Tower (Ballroom)- 311 W. 4th St.
- Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord (Foyer) 1603 N. Grandview Ave
- MCH Primary Care- West (Conference Room)- 6030 W. University
- Murry Fly Elementary (Foyer)- 11688 W. Westview Dr.
- Northside Senior Center (Multi-purpose Room)-1225 N. Adams St.
- Odessa College Sports Center (Foyer)- 201 W. University Blvd.
- Odessa Christian Faith Center; 180 Youth Building (Sanctuary)- 8828 Andrews Hwy.
- PAL Center- 1015 N. County Road West (10th & W. Co. Rd.)
- Salinas Community Bldg.- 600 W. Clements St.
- Westlake Hardware- 4652 E. University Blvd.
- Wilson’s Corner (Dining Room)- 16514 S. U.S. Hwy. 385
Howard County
- Ryan Hall/St. Thomas Church- 605 North Main Street
- First Baptist Church- 705 W. FM 700
- Dorothy Garrett Coliseum- 1001 Birdwell Lane
- Coahoma City Hall- 122 N 1st St, Coahoma
Martin County
- Election Administrators office, 110 W. School, Stanton
- Community Center, 301 N. St. Theresa, Stanton
- Grady ISD Admin Building, 3500 FM 829, Lenorah
Pecos County
- Courthouse Annex- 200 S. Nelson, Ft. Stockton
- Iraan Senior Citizen’s Bldg.- 508 S. Farr, Iraan
- Imperial Community Ctr.- 208 S. Allison Ave., Imperia
Glasscock County
- Glasscock County Annex- 209 S Myrl, Garden City
- St. Lawrence Hall 2400 FM 2401, Garden City
- Garden City Community Center- 117 S Myrl, Garden City
- Drumright Community Center- 2200 Drumright, Big Spring
Upton County
- Upton County Rankin Annex- 1000 N. Rankin St., Rankin
- Upton County McCamey Annex- 108 W. 5th St., McCamey
Ward County
- Barstow Convention Center- 110 E. Concho, Barstow
- Ward County Courthouse- 400 S. Allen, Monahans
- Grandfalls Convention Center, 711 N. Ave. A, Grandfalls
- Wickett Convention Center, 500 North O'Brien, Wickett
- Pyote Convention Center, 1110 Dooley Street, Pyote
Culberson County
- Convention Center Capitan Room- 1801 W. Broadway A
- Methodist Church Hall- 206 W. 4th St.
- CCAISD/Boardroom- 801 N. Fannin St.
- Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church/Kennedy Hall- 308 Almond St.
- County Clerk's Office- 300 Lacaverna St. (Early voting only)
