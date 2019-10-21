TEXAS, USA — The 2019 elections are here, and voting locations are popping up across the state.

Early voting runs from October 21 to November 1, with Election Day landing on November 5.

Here is a list of voting locations across the Permian Basin you can visit to vote. Some locations vary per precinct, check with your local elections office to determine if this is the case.

Midland County

Annex Courtroom- 2110 N A Street

Boy Scouts of America- 1101 W Texas Ave

Centennial Library- 2503 W Loop 250 N

Cogdell Learning Center- 211 W Florida Ave

Fairmont Park Church of Christ- 3813 N Midland Dr

Fellowship Community Church- 5206 N Midland Dr

Golf Course Road Church of Christ- 3500 W Golf Course Road

Greenwood Baptist Church- 10908 FM 307

Manor Park, Margaret Cowden Club House- 5212 Sinclair Ave

MLK, Jr. Community Center- 2300 Butternut Ln

Odessa Country Club- #1 Fairway Dr

St. Paul's United Methodist Church- 4501 Thomason Dr

Ector County

Chapel Hill Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall)- 1820 E. 52nd St.,

Crossroads Fellowship (Room 1135)- 6901 Texas 191 Frontage

First Baptist Church (Discover Room)- 709 N. Lee St.

First Church of the Nazarene (Gymnasium)- 2223 Lyndale Dr.

Gardendale Community Bldg.- 4226 E. Larkspur, Gardendale

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (Parish Hall)- 2633 Conover Ave

Kingston Avenue Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall)- 5200 Kingston Ave.

Lincoln Tower (Ballroom)- 311 W. 4th St.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord (Foyer) 1603 N. Grandview Ave

MCH Primary Care- West (Conference Room)- 6030 W. University

Murry Fly Elementary (Foyer)- 11688 W. Westview Dr.

Northside Senior Center (Multi-purpose Room)-1225 N. Adams St.

Odessa College Sports Center (Foyer)- 201 W. University Blvd.

Odessa Christian Faith Center; 180 Youth Building (Sanctuary)- 8828 Andrews Hwy.

PAL Center- 1015 N. County Road West (10th & W. Co. Rd.)

Salinas Community Bldg.- 600 W. Clements St.

Westlake Hardware- 4652 E. University Blvd.

Wilson’s Corner (Dining Room)- 16514 S. U.S. Hwy. 385

Howard County

Ryan Hall/St. Thomas Church- 605 North Main Street

First Baptist Church- 705 W. FM 700

Dorothy Garrett Coliseum- 1001 Birdwell Lane

Coahoma City Hall- 122 N 1st St, Coahoma

Martin County

Election Administrators office, 110 W. School, Stanton

Community Center, 301 N. St. Theresa, Stanton

Grady ISD Admin Building, 3500 FM 829, Lenorah

Pecos County

Courthouse Annex- 200 S. Nelson, Ft. Stockton

Iraan Senior Citizen’s Bldg.- 508 S. Farr, Iraan

Imperial Community Ctr.- 208 S. Allison Ave., Imperia

Glasscock County

Glasscock County Annex- 209 S Myrl, Garden City

St. Lawrence Hall 2400 FM 2401, Garden City

Garden City Community Center- 117 S Myrl, Garden City

Drumright Community Center- 2200 Drumright, Big Spring

Upton County

Upton County Rankin Annex- 1000 N. Rankin St., Rankin

Upton County McCamey Annex- 108 W. 5th St., McCamey

Ward County

Barstow Convention Center- 110 E. Concho, Barstow

Ward County Courthouse- 400 S. Allen, Monahans

Grandfalls Convention Center, 711 N. Ave. A, Grandfalls

Wickett Convention Center, 500 North O'Brien, Wickett

Pyote Convention Center, 1110 Dooley Street, Pyote

Culberson County

Convention Center Capitan Room- 1801 W. Broadway A

Methodist Church Hall- 206 W. 4th St.

CCAISD/Boardroom- 801 N. Fannin St.

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church/Kennedy Hall- 308 Almond St.

County Clerk's Office- 300 Lacaverna St. (Early voting only)

