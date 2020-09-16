ECRW holds candidate forum for city elections

The luncheon was the group's first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Republican Women held a candidate forum for local city elections on September 16.

The meeting was the group's first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The luncheon, which took place at the Odessa Marriott Permian Ballroom, featured most of the candidates running for city offices in the November 2020 election.

Attendees were able to meet the candidates and ask questions prior to voting.

Dewey Bryant, Javier Joven and Gloria Apolinario, the three mayoral candidates for Odessa, were there in addition to current mayor David Turner and Denise Swanner, both of whom are running for the at-large city council position.

District 1 candidates Mark Matta and Tiki Davis were in attendance as well as Steven Thompson and Rachel Minor, the candidates for District 2.

"Our group was ready to meet, and we want to support our local candidates by giving the a place that they could do the forum to tell us why we should vote for them and to try to get everybody excited for the election," said Sherry Hurt, ECRW president.

The next ECRW meeting is scheduled for October 21.