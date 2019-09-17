MIDLAND, Texas — Dr. Richard Bartlett announced at a press conference on September 17 that he would be running for Congress.

Bartlett will be vying for the Texas 11th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives. The seat is currently occupied by Congressman Mike Conaway, but Conaway has announced he will not be running for reelection.

He has served as a family doctor within West Texas and has volunteered for medical missions in countries around the world.

Bartlett says he is a constitutional conservative and will be running on issues important to the voters, such as securing the border, reducing the national debt and standing up to Washington.

“Our country faces big challenges, but I am a Texan, and Texans never shy away from a challenge. We run into the storm, eyes wide open, hearts full, ready to fight for the conservative values that make our nation great,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett will be running against J. Ross Lacy, Midland City Councilman. These are the only two in the running as of this time.

