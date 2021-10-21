Report: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hands out first voter fraud reward

A Pennsylvania poll worker received Patrick's first $25,000 after he provided evidence of alleged voter fraud by a registered Republican.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has handed out his first reward for evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

Last November, Patrick said he was offering up to $1 million to "incentivize, encourage and reward" people for reports of voter fraud in Texas, even as there had been no evidence of mass voter fraud. Now he's made a payment of $25,000.

However, it didn't go to someone sharing evidence of voter fraud by Democrats, but instead to a Pennsylvania poll worker who shared information leading to the conviction of a registered Republican for fraud, according to the report.

The Dallas Morning News indicated that Patrick may be asked to hand out more rewards in similar cases as reports of alleged GOP voter fraud remain in Pennsylvania courts.

Eric Frank, the man who received Patrick's first $25,000 reward, said he already deposited the money. Frank told The Dallas Morning News that he would have reported anyone, regardless of party, who he saw illegally voting.

