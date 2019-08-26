MIDLAND, Texas — Congressional Candidate J. Ross Lacy announced on August 26 that he would never vote to raise taxes if elected to the 11th Congressional District.

The announcement came after Lacy denounced the push for a property tax increase in Midland.

“People in Texas work too hard to have their money needlessly taken away from them by the government. I've spent my time on the Midland City Council fighting against needless tax increases, and I plan on bringing that same fight to D.C." said Lacy.

Lacy announced he was running for Congress on August 8. For more on his campaign you can visit his website.

