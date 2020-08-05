TEXAS, USA — Congressman Mike Conaway has helped introduce a bill aiming to protect the unborn in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Protecting Life in Crisis Act" would prevent federal response funds designated for COVID-19 relief from going towards abortions.

The bill would also prevent federal tax credits that can be used for post-employment healthcare premiums to go towards any sort of abortion coverage.

“As our nation begins the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remain vigilant to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Congressman Conaway.

“Unfortunately, abortion activists view the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to undermine right-to-life protections in the Hyde Amendment. This legislation protects innocent, unborn children by ensuring that the right-to-life is a fundamental component of any federal COVID-19-related healthcare measures,” Conaway said.

The bill featured 38 cosponsors including Rep. Will Hurd and three other Texas representatives.

You can read more about Congressman Mike Conaway on his website.

