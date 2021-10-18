Texas politicians react to the death of former Joint Chiefs chairman Colin Powell

Powell died from COVID-19 complications. He was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and first black U.S. Secretary of State.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas politicians are sharing their sympathy after Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman, died of COVID-19 complications.

Former president and governor of Texas George W. Bush released a statement Monday morning. Powell was Bush’s first secretary of state during his presidency.

“Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

In a post on Twitter, Gov. Greg Abbott said he and his wife, Cecilia, are sending their condolences to Powell’s family.

“General Powell served our country with dignity as Chairman of the Joint chiefs and then as Secretary of State,” Abbott said in the statement. “May he rest in peace.”

Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989 and first black Secretary of State in 2003. He served under both Republican and Democratic presidents. He was also a Vietnam War veteran.

In a statement on social media, Powell's family said he was a “remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.” He was 84.