ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) will host town halls on Monday, September 23 and in Odessa and Tuesday, September 24 in West Odessa.

The first town hall will be Monday at Odessa College, Joe Zant Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center, 201 W University Blvd., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The second meeting will be Tuesday at Kellus Turner Community Center, 2262 West Sycamore Drive, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During these events, Rep. Landgraf will provide a brief on the state's response to the August 31 tragedy in Odessa and discuss the 2019 legislative session.

Rep. Landgraf encourages his fellow Odessans to take this opportunity to share their thoughts.

Following the recent shootings, Landgraf said his stance on gun laws is not going to change.

Landgraf says he will use the next legislative session to continue working alongside Governor Greg Abbott, to improve mental health resources.

