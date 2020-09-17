State representative fighting to expand broadband access

Telecommunication services are now more important than ever as more people are working or learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf announced Thursday he is working to help expand broadband access to rural West Texas areas.

In a press release, Landgraf stated he had signed a letter to Governor Abbott calling for a statewide broadband plan.

Additionally, multiple members of the Texas Legislature joined a call with the Public Utility Commission of Texas. During the call, members discussed the Texas Universal Service Fund.

The fund is a source for rural telecommunication infrastructure improvements. It was created by the Texas Legislature back in 1987 and helps telecommunications providers provide basic services to rural areas at reasonable rates.

Telecommunication services are now more important than ever as more people are working or learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need a robust statewide network that can carry voice, data and wireless traffic,” Landgraf said.

“The coronavirus has exacerbated the already pressing need for rural communities to have reliable phone and internet service. It is essential to take proactive steps immediately to ensure rural Texans have access to telework and essential services, such as remote learning and telemedicine.”

According to Landgraf, not only is the Texas USF running out of money, but the funds also can't be used for broadband at this time. Landgraf and other legislators are hoping to change this.

For more information on the TUSF you can visit the Public Utility Commission of Texas website.