MIDLAND, Texas — Brandon Batch announced on October he would be running for the District 11 congressional seat.

Batch grew up in Midland and was a running back for the Midland High School football team, later graduating from Texas Tech.

He worked as a conservative policy advisor for Republicans in Washington, DC, before moving back to Texas to start a family business with his brother.

According to Batch's website, he aims to secure the nation's borders and schools, defend the second amendment and grow the West Texas economy.

For more information on Brandon Batch's campaign, you can visit his website.





