BIG SPRING, Texas — Unofficial results from Big Spring show that Shannon Thomason has been elected as the new mayor in a race that saw four initial candidates narrowed down to just Thomason and Debbie Wegman in today's runoffs.

The other election held today was for Big Spring District Four, in which Gloria Byrd McDonald was named the district's City Council member.

Thomason garnered 58% of the vote in the mayoral election while Wegman came away with 42%. McDonald won the City Council position with 55% of the vote while her opponent Shonda Folsom received 45%.