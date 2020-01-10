Biden senior advisor wants to set record straight on presidential candidate's fracking stance

"Joe Biden is not going to ban fracking. He does have a plan to invest in renewable technology, that should come as welcome news to West Texas."

TEXAS, USA — In West Texas, oil and gas is king - our economy helps fuel a majority of the country.

President Trump emphasized that fact during his visit to the area at the end of July.

While he was here, he signed four permits allowing crude oil to be exported to Mexico and create more infrastructure to support the industry, calling it a victory for all Texans.

"We got it done and we got it done for a great state called Texas," the President said.

On the other side, presidential nominee Joe Biden has been quoted as saying he wants to put a stop to fracking.

A representative with Biden's campaign was in town on Wednesday who disputed the claim and said he's ready to set the record state on Biden's stance on fracking.

"Joe Biden is not going to ban fracking, he's not going to do that. He does have a plan to invest in renewable technology, that should come as welcome news to West Texas, so that's important," said Mike Collier, a Biden campaign senior advisor.