Attorney General Paxton enters settlement with JUUL for over $43 million

The settlement not only includes money, but also restrictions on marketing, sales and distribution of JUUL products within the state.

TEXAS, USA — Attorney General Ken Paxton announces that a settlement worth $43.3 million from JUUL Labs is being reached in Texas state court on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

This settlement is a piece of the $434.9 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 33 other states in the US for marketing and advertising to the youth.

In 2020, Attorney General Paxton along with the attorneys general of Connecticut and Oregon began an investigation into JUUL Labs marketing and sales practices.

Two years later and results are finally being shown from the very popular vape company.

Attorney General Paxton states, "This settlement makes important progress towards ensuring that JUUL is held accountable for its attempts to entice our young people with deceptive advertising."

JUUL will not only be subjected to giving up a hefty monetary settlement, but it will also have to restructure retail protocol along with stern restrictions on marketing and sales to the youth.

"After a two-year investigation, it's clear that JUUL violated the law, and I'm proud to say that my office has been helping lead the charge to ensure JUUL never takes advantage of young people again," Attorney General Paxton adds.

