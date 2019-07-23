MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday morning, Jack Ladd announced he will be running for Midland City Council’s District 3.

Ladd is a life-long conservative and believes housing is the central issue in Midland.

“Without a plan to keep the young people who come here to work excited about staying for the long term, what are we doing,” Ladd asks. “I think that many on the existing Council, including the exiting Sharla Hotchkiss, understand this. What can a city do to bring in housing? The answer is we can make a more business-friendly atmosphere. That means roads, it means sewers, it means quality of life by improving our existing parks. It also means working with technology companies to make Midland the first city of its size to be a 5G City,” Ladd says.

Ladd believes more housing will keep families in the area longer and push younger people to spend their money revitalizing downtown, instead of paying "the currently highest rent prices in the state by average."

“If I were elected to the open District 3 seat for the Midland City Council, I would continue the out-of-the-box thinking exhibited by many in our current leadership by using public-private partnerships to cut costs and waste. As District 3’s City Councilman, I would continue the progress our city is making into the 21st century, and see Midland as the world-class city we know it can be. The most important step one can take is not the first step but the next step.” Ladd concluded.

Ladd is a conservative who has worked as Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison’s staff assistant in her Washington, DC office, run Chairman of Homeland Security Michael McCaul’s bid for Congress in Texas’ 10th District, and Judge Tryon Lewis’ bid for State Representative in Odessa.

Ladd was later tapped to serve as Representative Tryon Lewis’ Legislative Director in the 81st session of the State Legislature.

Jack is married to his wife Elana Ladd, who currently serves MISD as Chief Communications Officer. Ladd’s father, Jack Ladd, Sr., practiced law at the Stubbeman Law firm in Midland before becoming Dean of the School of Business at UTPB. Jack’s mother, Connie Ladd, was a former teacher at both Midland High School and Midland College before serving as President of the Midland Junior League and running a successful business as a management consultant.

Jack serves on the Midland Parks and Recreation Board, currently serves on the Board of the Midland Aphasia Center, and previously served on the Board of Harmony Home. He was raised at First United Methodist Church.