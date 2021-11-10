Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order banning vaccine mandates by any Texas entity

The governor also added the issue to the third legislative special session.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to ban Texas entities from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination of anyone, including employees or customers.

Abbott’s order said the rule applied to any individual “who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”

The governor also sent a message to the chief clerk of the Texas House and secretary of the Texas Senate adding the issue as an item to the third legislative special session agenda. The executive order will be rescinded upon passage of such legislation, Abbott said.

What @GovAbbott said when he removed state's mask mandate:



"If businesses want to limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols, they have the right to do so. It is their business...businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate."



Here's the clip

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/F6JLTHMubS — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) October 11, 2021

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," said Abbott in a release.

The order sets up a maximum fine of $1,000 for failure to comply with the rule.

A previous law signed by Abbott in June prohibited any Texas business from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” of customers.

President Joe Biden last month directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus-free. The plan is part of an all-out effort to curb the impact of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The rule will cover an estimated 80 million workers and has already been threatened with lawsuits from GOP attorneys general. The OSHA requirement would last six months, after which it must be replaced by a permanent measure. Employers that don’t comply could face penalties of up to $13,600 per violation.

Once it’s out, the rule would take effect in 29 states where OSHA has jurisdiction, including in Texas. Other states like California and North Carolina that have their own federally approved workplace safety agencies would have up to 30 days to adopt equivalent measures.

KVUE has reached out to the White House for a response to Abbott’s order.