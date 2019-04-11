TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is currently digging up a yard in the city in search of the possible remains of a 5-week-old boy.

According to the TTPD, officials are at The Oaks at Rosehill, located at 2100 West 12th Street, searching for the body that may have been buried there in late 2013.

Police say the investigation comes after a woman, identified as Terrrikah Lyn Haynes, 36, was arrested in Temple last month after two of her children, Teric Boyd, 2, and Janea Boyd, 1, died from neglect.

RELATED: 2 children found dead in Temple home were there for days, police say

The other two children are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

A GoFund me was created to help with the children's funerals and for the care of the surviving children. The money will go to the party who gets custody of the children.

RELATED: ‘Odor of decay’ in Temple home where 2 toddlers died, arrest affidavit says

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives then learned another one of Haynes' children may have died six years ago in Texarkana and was buried behind the apartment building.

Police are being assisted by cadaver dogs and a ground penetrating sonar unit provided by EquuSearch.

"We’ve not found anything yet and, quite honestly, hope this story was all made up and didn’t really happen," police said in a statement. "But, if it did, we are doing everything possible to do right by this little boy."

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.