ODESSA, Texas — Women all across Texas now have access to reproductive healthcare at the touch of a button.

Planned Parenthood is now offering their services through a telemedicine app called 'Planned Parenthood Direct'.

"There's so many folks that can't just up and leave their lives to go get birth control across the state so this is going to bridge the gap for those that can't get birth control here and those who can't travel either," said Aubrey Reinhardt, a Planned Parenthood patient turned advocate.

The Midland and Odessa Planned Parenthood locations shut their doors in 2013 after losing funding in 2011. The closest locations are 304 miles away in El Paso and 314 miles away in Austin.

The Ector County teen birth rate is almost four times the national average, and Midland County's is three times the national average. Additionally, 21% and 17% of resident lack health care insurance respectively.

Planned Parenthood knows that for the past six years women in our community have had limited options for healthcare, but hopes this app opens a new door.

The app is free to download and women can receive services like birth control and treatment for a urinary tract infection.

