MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department and Texas DPS are at the Midland Airpark where a plane has landed off of the runway.

The plane is on the north side of the airport and it appears to be a single-engine plane.

There is no word why the airplane has landed or why the Midland Fire Department and Texas DPS is at the scene.

There have been no injuries reported.