PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland woman is warning others of a potentially dangerous worm she discovered in her backyard.

Marranda Ganucheau told KHOU 11 she found the long, slimy, black worms on her porch and reached out to the Texas Invasive Species Institute who confirmed they are New Guinea Flatworms.

According to Texas Invasive Species Institute’s website, the New Guinea Flatworm can potentially carry parasites, posing a threat to humans and other mammals. The website states the flatworm is not a parasite itself, but because it had the potential to carry them, people are encouraged to use gloves, sticks or disposable forceps – not their bare hands -- to pick them up.

The worms can carry a parasite that can cause a form of meningitis. According to the CDC, the parasite these worms potentially carry can cause severe gastrointestinal or central nervous system disease in humans, depending on the species.

Tune into KHOU 11 News at 10 Tuesday night for more on this story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Memorial Hermann: 507 patients' protected health information disclosed inappropriately

Man charged with murder in boating crash had two prior DWI convictions

Widow of victim in Katy road rage shooting: 'I would never wish this upon anybody'