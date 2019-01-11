SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both San Angelo police and San Angelo Fire Department responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning in the parking lot of Club El Patron, 1616 S. Chadbourne St.

According to a witness at the scene, the suspect(s) started shooting after an argument in the parking lot. A suspect then led police on a short pursuit to a nearby neighborhood.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, four people were sent to the hospital by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

FOX West Texas

An early morning statement from the San Angelo Police Department said: "San Angelo Police are conducting a drive-by shooting investigation with four injured that occurred at Club Patron, 1616 South Chadbourne. Persons of interest have been located and detained. This is an active investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available."

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.