ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police have made an arrest after the Cash America Pawn store on Grant Avenue was robbed at gunpoint.

Christopher Mojica, 28, was arrested in Central Odessa Monday afternoon. He has been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and possession of a dangerous drug.

According to OPD, the suspect entered the pawn store and pointed and fired a flare gun at four people inside. He then broke a glass case and took several firearms before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Officers located a man matching the suspect's description in the 1300 block of South Sam Houston. Mojica was transported to the Odessa Police Department and was interview by detectives, where he admitted to using the flare gun to take the firearms from the store.

Mojica has been arrested and charged accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. More charges are anticipated.

(Source: Odessa Police Department)