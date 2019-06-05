ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Daredevils, tigers, sharks, concerts, and tasty festival food filled Ector County Coliseum today.

"It's a family event 24 years you know, one of the greatest things we've done is add shows that kids could enjoy also. The music is still the most important part, but we wanted to add the activities for the kids," said West Texas Fiesta President Richard Esparza.

The different events and family focused environment lasted for three days that even families from out of state came to take advantage of.

"Well we come from Hobbs New Mexico because we're with the ballet and we came because the girls dance group and first to enjoy the concert and now the tigers," said Tracy Moreno.

Many of those attending the Fiesta expressed that the event was also a perfect place to celebrate Cinco Day Mayo.

"It's like a normal day for us Mexicans you know, it's like this big thing we get to celebrate each other's culture. We're all over the U.S. so everybody gets together wherever you are and we're all just kind of one big family," said Janet Aguilar.