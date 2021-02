Police say the call was in reference to a stolen vehicle.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Odessa. It happened Thursday night around 10:10 p.m.

Odessa police responded to the 300 block of Ellis Drive for a stolen vehicle driven by a man.

When officers got closer to the vehicle, shots were fired. The suspect was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

All officers involved were not hurt but were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.