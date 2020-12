ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help locating 49-year-old Tamela Cody.

Cody was last seen on Jan. 29, 2019, at Medical Center Hospital.

The Odessa Police Department is now asking that if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tamela Cody, to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.