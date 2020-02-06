ODESSA, Texas — Over 100 people marched down Grant Street in Odessa on Sunday to show their support of George Floyd.

The march began at the Bank of America tower on 8th street.

The City of Odessa announced around 2 in the afternoon that they would be blocking off a section of downtown to support the demonstration, but they did ask the crowd to remain peaceful.

The crowd marched from the Bank of America tower on 8th street, down to 2nd street, and back several times before kneeling at the police station for a few short minutes.

The march continued and the protestors marched from 8th and Grant down to City Hall.

Word of the protest began spreading when two 17-year-old's that were born and raised in Odessa created a Twitter to get the word out.

Emily LeShaw and Dominque Nelson both said they were proud of the people who came out to support.

The group remained peaceful while marching - not fights broke out and no arrests were necessary.

The Odessa Police Department kept their distance and positioned themselves strategically.

Officers could be seen on the top of the roof of the Ector County Courthouse but not on Grant street except for those that were blocking off the roads.

As they showed their signs to the traffic passing down 8th and 2nd street, cars honked to show their support.

Downtown business owners set up lawn chairs outside of their businesses and watched the march as it took place.

As the march ended the group cleaned up all their trash instead of littering the area.

Around 9:15 in the evening, the march ended and the streets reopened without incident.