CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least $5,000 collected through various drug busts and seizures were donated Friday to the Palmer Drug Abuse Program, or PDAP, an organization that is dedicated to helping anyone facing addiction issues.

Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper came up with the idea to collect the funds through the drug busts and seizures.

"This is drug money. This is money that came from a culture of death, despair, and destruction of human life. Of reality. This is our way of taking drug money from that federal forfeiture fund -- drug money that was seized as profits of that culture -- and making something good out of it," Hooper said.

According to PDAP Executive Director Wade Fjeld, counselors are going into the Nueces County Jail to work with inmates.

"We can continue our mission to reach out to more and more people who are needing our services, and since our services are absolutly free, donations such as these are a tremendous help," Fjeld said.

Fjeld said if you know someone that has an addiction to drugs or alcohol, you can contact the program at their offices in Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Alice. For more information, www.pdapcc.org.

