A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for portions of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico Friday morning.

The communities affected include Seminole, Seagraves, Hobbs, Lovington, Tatum, Carlsbad, and Artesia. The Guadalupe Mountains are also under the advisory.

The advisory will start at 4 am early Friday morning and continue to noon. Snow accumulations of 1-2 inches are expected in this area.

Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. This snow could affect the morning commute. Be sure to drive slow and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be.

Andrews, Midland, Odessa, and Big Spring are not under this advisory. In these areas, we do have a slight chance of rain Friday morning. A few snowflakes could very well mix in, but we are not expecting big impacts here.

