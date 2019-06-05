Security is a rising concern among schools, and MISD is no exception.

"I've probably heard concern from staff, students and parents overtime," said Principal Shelly Haney.

Main entrances to Goddard Junior High school and portable buildings have been completely unlocked and accessible to anyone for years.

"Portable buildings to the west and then just our main entrance on the east. We had to keep two doors unlocked at all times. And both of those doors you could come in, you could go upstairs, you could go to classrooms. So really we were just wide open to regards in security."

After installing a new camera and buzzer security system last week, that unsettling feeling has been lifted for many.

"They push the button and it sends a doorbell sound to our front desk and our clerks see a video of whose at the front door," said Haney.

The safety of students and staff is now closely guarded. Principal Haney expressed Goddard Junior High is the first secondary school to currently have this system in place.

"The school police department is kind of using us as a pilot program for the system to see how it goes and hopefully other secondary campuses can benefit from the experiment we're going through right now," said Principal Haney.