MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to 71.

The 71st confirmed case is a female in her 70s who is a resident at Midland Medical Lodge. The female was tested by Midland Health.

The female is currently an inpatient at Midland Memorial Hospital. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individual in accordance with the CDC.