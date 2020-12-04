MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to thirty-two.

The thirty-second confirmed case is a female in her 70s, who was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently an inpatient at Midland Health. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.