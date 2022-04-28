Neighbors call development of Summit Center in Midland 'good for the community'

Summit Center Midland will open in Spring 2024, bringing restaurants, retail and more. Neighbors of the center think it will be good for the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Crews are hard at work building what will soon be Summit Center Midland, a 20-acre project in the heart of the city. Design plans include things like a 4-acre park, restaurants, stores and office space.

The goal is to have a family-friendly area for West Texans to enjoy.

The Summit Center will be neighboring a few other places on the corner of Midkiff Road and Mockingbird Lane. This includes Christ Church Anglican and Father Henry Pendergrass.

"This is a great opportunity here for people, it’s going to help the northern area," said Pendergrass.

The church is also under reconstruction as they expand.

"This intersection seems to have gone 'pow' all of the sudden," said Pendergrass. "So I think it will improve the quality of life for people who already live in this area. So it’s a win-win for both groups. As I say, we look forward to having them as neighbors, and also having the opportunity to share and minister and enjoy their company."

Joe Cumbest, a deacon at CCA, has lived in Midland for 26 years. He said the center is a welcomed sight.

"It'’ll be good for the people that live in this area, specifically because you know you, don’t have to go across town," said Cumbest. "You got your entertainment, your food, maybe shopping, local gym. It's always nice if you’re going to the gym if you don’t have to drive 30 minutes to get there."

Cumbest also said the center will serve as a good place for people to catch up.

"I think this is going to be good for the community in general because it gives people a place to meet," said Cumbest. "It’s going to be great for the community."