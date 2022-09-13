There is a need for foster families in the Permian Basin

The Permian Basin is ranked as the highest in the state for kids being placed outside of their home area, resulting in many kids losing touch with their community.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin is ranked as the highest in the state for kids being placed outside of their home area.

“We have a pretty significant crisis on our hands and it’s been that way for a long time,” said Matt Waller, Associate Director at One Accord for Kids.

According to CASA of the Permian Basin, 89% of children are moved outside of their hometown, a serious problem that advocates are trying to address.

"Problem is, they lose touch with their community, and their community loses touch with them, so this is an effort for us to just reconnect so the community can understand what they can do for this," said Waller.

This is why "Get Involved Permian Basin," which includes One Accord for Kids and other foster care and adoption agencies, hosted a foster care Q&A.

"I want people to come out and form relationships with our local entities that are doing this work," said Waller. "These people are great people that are trying their best to put families back together."

Even if you aren't ready to foster or adopt just yet, you can still find out ways to help hundreds of kids here who are in need.