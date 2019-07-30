MURPHY, N.C. — A western North Carolina gun store is getting attention for a billboard mocking four U.S. congresswomen. Cherokee Guns in Murphy has a pointed message for four U.S. representatives at odds with President Trump. The billboard features pictures of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan underneath a message stating 'The 4 Horsemen Cometh.' 'Cometh' is marked out and replaced by 'are idiots' in red. Below the photo, another message reads: 'Signed, the Deplorables.'

Cherokee Guns shared a picture of the billboard on Facebook Sunday morning, spurring sharp reaction.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to each representative for a response or statement. We will add their statements as we receive them.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office said: "no comment."

Cherokee Guns Alright my fellow Infidels for Trump...due to OVERWHELMING demand...... you may come by the shop (next week) and get your very own FOUR HORSEMEN COMETH STICKER...simple...eat a piece of bacon...tell us you're voting for Trump in 2020...then get your limited edition bumper sticker!! (While supplies last!) Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible...sorry...

A Facebook group called 'Coalition to Stop Gun Violence' condemned the billboard, calling it 'dangerous' and part of threats that are 'driven by the President's racial rhetoric.'

Earlier this month, President Trump directed tweets towards the women, saying 'Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.' The Charlotte city council condemned Trump's remarks, calling them 'racist and xenophobic.' Charlotte is set to host the 2020 National Republican Convention.

On Monday, the store's page posted it would sell bumper stickers with the same graphic.

