What to expect during Wednesday's Emergency Alert System test

FEMA and the FCC will be conducting the emergency alert system test that will sound off on your phones, TV and radio.

It will be the alert heard around the entire country the Emergency Alert System test that will sound off on your phones, TV and radio on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 1:20 p.m. CST.

"EAS is an emergency alert system which is a federal system locals do have access to but this test tomorrow is going to be a test for the federal system," Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Brunch said. "So it’ll go out nationwide to everyone who has an iPhone or some kind of smartphone that has notifications enabled, so it’s just a way for the federal government to notify the mass population."

FEMA and the FCC will be conducting this test to make sure they are able to communicate with the public in case an emergency arises.

"Nothing to freak out about we’ve done it for the past several years again its just a test because it does go over AT&T, Verizon all the various cable networks all that stuff so its just making sure those pathways in the digital system are operating properly," Bunch said.

According to FEMA, it will last for 30 minutes, but that doesn't mean your phone will be going off for 30 minutes.