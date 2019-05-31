OHIO, USA — Laying violent video games may affect children’s behavior around real guns.

Researchers from Ohio state studied 220 children who played video games involving gun violence, sword violence or no violence.

Those who played games with some kind of violence were more likely to touch a real but disabled handgun.

They also handled the weapon longer and pulled the trigger more times at themselves or others.

Experts say gun owners should always safely secure their firearms and reduce children's exposure to violent video games.