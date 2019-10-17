Congressman Elijah Cummings died on Thursday morning, according to an official from his office. He was 68.

Congressman Cummings passed away at Johns Hopkins hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.

He had represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1996. Before that. he had served for 14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates.

During his tenure, he made history as the first African American in Maryland to be named Speaker Pro Tem.

A son of sharecroppers, Cummings was a notable civil rights advocate who had clashed visibly with President Donald Trump over a number of issues and led multiple investigations into the president as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

As people across the country woke up to news of his passing, multiple Texans began to respond.

“We lost a fighter in the good fight. It was an honor to have the opportunity to serve alongside Rep. Elijah Cummings. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Maya, and the rest of his family during the difficult time,” Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, said in a written statement early Thursday.

Beto O-Rourke, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, spoke about the news while he was on Daybreak on WFAA ahead of his rally in Grand Prairie.

He also tweeted out this statement:

"We lost one of our best. A son of sharecroppers, who went on to represent one of our greatest cities; a fighter for justice, who always led with love—Rep. Elijah Cummings was everything right about America. He is already missed, but his legacy will be with us forever."

President Donald Trump also tweeted out his condolences to those close to the congressman.

"My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings," he wrote. "I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!"

Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, said in a statement that he shared special moments with Cummings while working with him.

“During my short time knowing him, Chairman Cummings and I shared conversations about faith, family, and politics," he wrote. "His locker stood next to mine in the gym and we even introduced two pieces of legislation together. He was a leader in Congress and cared deeply about his constituents. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, mourned his passing in a written statement.

“I was profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of a great statesman, leader, and friend, Congressman Elijah Cummings, this morning," her written statement said. "Because of his life and service, our country was changed immeasurably for the better. I join with Members of Congress in extending our sympathies to Congressman Cummings’ wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, his family, and to all who had the great pleasure of knowing him. The legacy of Congressman Cummings will endure in this great institution, as those that live in the hearts of others never truly perish. May he rest in peace.”

