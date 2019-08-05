HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — An 18-year-old is one of two people in custody in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

That suspect is Devon Erickson, the sheriff's office tweeted Tuesday evening. 9NEWS had originally reported his name earlier in the day from multiple law enforcement sources. Erickson is due in court Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for an advisement hearing.

He's being held on one count of suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation.

The second suspect is a juvenile female, who is not being named at this time due to her age.

The sheriff's office said it would not release Erickson's photo at this time, alleging it would "jeopardize this critical on-going investigation."

His only court record appears to be a Feb. 13, 2018, ticket in Douglas County for careless driving, 9Wants to Know has learned.

A black Honda Civic in the school parking lot and a home in the 1900 block of Mountain Maple Avenue were both expected to be searched Tuesday evening. There was a large police presence at the home, which was cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape.

According to Douglas County property records, the home is owned by James and Stephanie Erickson.

The Douglas County coroner has not released the identity of the student who died, however, the family of Kendrick Castillo, 18, confirmed to NBC News that he was the student killed during the shooting.

Initial reports said eight students, the youngest of whom is 15, have been admitted to area hospitals and several are in critical condition, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

The school is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

