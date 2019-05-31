PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A Parkersburg High School graduate is accusing the school's principal of plagiarizing his speech at graduation last week.

But the principal is denying the accusation.

Abigail Smith, who just graduated from PHS, posted a video on social media showing similarities between a speech Parkersburg High School principal Kenny Demoss made at the school's graduation ceremony last week and a speech made by actor Ashton Kutcher at the teen choice awards back in 2013.

Smith alleges Demoss plagiarized his speech and needs to be held accountable.

Accuses principal, Abigail Smith, "I feel that it's important to hold leaders of any kind like school leaders community leaders accountable for actions that they hold us accountable for in school if I were to plagiarize that's something that I would get into a lot of trouble for and i think it's important to hold even adults accountable for those types of things."

Demoss released a lengthy statement denying the accusation.