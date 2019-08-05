AUSTIN, Texas — The Odessa Police Department attend the 2019 Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony on the Southern steps at the State Capital in Austin.

Texas fallen officers who died in the line of duty were honored May 6 and their family members received medals for their service.

The procession began with Color Guard Teams, Motorcycle Officer, Bicycle Officers, Mounted Patrol Officers, law enforcement related motorcycle groups, and a combined Pipe and Drum Corps heading towards the capital.

Heads of State gave a final Roll Call, reading full Police Honors for the officers who died in the line of duty last year.

National Police Week in Washington D.C. on May 12 is the next event OPD Honor Guard will attend to honor the sacrifices of deceased U.S. law enforcement.

A lot of local agencies in the Permian Basin will come together May 17 to put on their own memorial service.

This includes members of the Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Lubbock Police Department.

If you would like to participate, come to the Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on East Highway 80 in Odessa, Texas.