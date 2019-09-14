RUIDOSO, N.M. — Friday, at about 6:48 p.m., New Mexico State Police investigated a 2002 Honda that had crashed into a restaurant in Ruidoso, NM.

According to police, a 70-year-old woman driving the 2002 Honda was trying to leave the parking lot of Farleys Restaurant.

For unknown reasons, the car accelerated into the restaurant and struck three patrons inside.

Tammy Lynn Ford, 58, of Clovis, NM sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

A 58-year-old man sustained injuries believed to be life-threatening and was airlifted to a hospital.

The third person struck by the Honda, a 75-year-old woman, sustained injuries believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured in the crash.

Authorities have determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash but seatbelts were not properly used.

No charges have been filed against the driver’s name but the crash is still under investigation.

