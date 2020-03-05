Former President George W. Bush released a video Sunday, which was posted to Facebook, calling for unity and an end to partisanship in the fight against the new coronavirus.

In the video Bush comments on partisan politics during the fight saying, "we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful."

The Call to Unite If you have a little time to spare, please listen to the message below and visit https://unite.us/ to tune in and learn more. The Call to Unite Points of Light GiveDirectly #answerthecall Posted by George W. Bush on Friday, May 1, 2020

President Trump responded to the release of the video with a tweet writing, "I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.”

