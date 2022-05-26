Watch: Cruise ship Carnival Freedom on fire in Turks and Caicos

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Flames billowed from the smokestack of a Carnival cruise ship as it was docking Thursday morning in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands, according to witnesses on social media.

The ship has been identified as the Carnival Freedom. The company later confirmed the Freedom caught fire.

“Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation. Carnival Freedom left Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise.”