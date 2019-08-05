HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Both of the suspects arrested in wake of Tuesday's deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch will be held without bond until they are formally charged.

Devon Erickson appeared in court for the first time during an advisement hearing. The 18-year-old's hair partly dyed purple, he kept his head down during the proceedings and only spoke once — to acknowledge that he would follow the terms of a protection order keeping him away from the victims and the school where the shooting occurred. Otherwise, he responded to questions by nodding up and down.

Erickson is being held on one count of suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation.

Devon Erickson during his first court appearance

Erickson is represented by HMF law. Julia Stancil served as the defense primary attorney during the hearing, and was assisted by another attorney with the practice, David Kaplan.

Erickson's attorneys asked investigators to preserve evidence at the scene, including documents relating to his mental health. District Attorney George Brauchler said his office would comply with this request and notify the defense when appropriate.

The judge also denied a request for the defense to be at the scene during the initial investigation, but their investigators can come before the school is released to the community.

As of Wednesday afternoon -- more than 24 hours after the shooting -- Brauchler said police were still processing the crime scene.

The second suspect is 16-year-old Maya McKinney, a transgender male who goes by Alec.

He appeared in juvenile court alongside his mother on Wednesday afternoon, and will be held without bond until his second appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, when the prosecution will determine whether to try him as an adult. Ara O’Hannon is his lead defense lawyer.

Erickson's only other court record appears to be a Feb. 13, 2018, ticket in Douglas County for careless driving, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Douglas County Coroner Jill Roman identified Kendrick Ray Castillo, 18, as the student who was killed in the shooting. Eight others were injured and taken to the hospital. Five victims have since been released, and two patients remain in the hospital as of Wednesday.

The school is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Erickson will appear in court next on Friday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m.

