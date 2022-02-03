x
National

Biden says IS leader killed during US raid in Syria

President Biden said he will be making an address to the American people later Thursday on the raid.
People inspect a destroyed house following an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria overnight Thursday, in what the Pentagon said was a "successful mission." Residents and activists reported multiple deaths including civilians from the attack. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

President Joe Biden says an elite U.S. military force killed the leader of the Islamic State group, during an overnight raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

The raid targeted Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who took over as head of the militant group on Oct. 31, 2019, just days after leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid in the same area. 

The operation came as IS has been trying for a resurgence, with a series of attacks in the region, including a 10-day assault late last month to seize a prison. 

Biden plans to address the American public later Thursday morning.

First responders reported that 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women.

