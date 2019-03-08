Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke is headed home to El Paso, Texas right now after hearing word of Saturday's deadly shooting at an El Paso mall.

The presidential candidate heard of the shooting while he was in Las Vegas, Nev. for a forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

Here's what O'Rourke said:

"We have just learned a short while ago that there has been a shooting in El Paso. And at this point the area has still not been cleared, still considered active.

"We know that [there is] a lot of injury, a lot of suffering in El Paso right now. I am incredibly saddened and it is very hard to think about this. But I'll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community's going to come together.

"I'm going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown. I want to thank El Paso police and first responders, they're there right now and we're going back to be with them.

"And I've spoken to [El Paso Mayor] Dee Margo and congresswoman [Veronica] Escobar and Sheriff [Richard] Wiles, they are all doing everything that they can. And we are still learning information about the situation.

"So I just ask for everyone's strength for El Paso right now, and everyone's resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country. We'll be sharing more as I learn more going forward."

