RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a 10-month-old boy choked on a pine cone at a Raleigh, North Carolina day care while playing outside and died Wednesday.

The baby, Areon Ellington, was at the hug-a-day daycare when the incident occurred.

The owner of the day care declined to comment.

According to the division of child development and early education, there have been violations at the day care in the past.

Those included hazardous items found on the property, health assessment filing issues and daily schedules not being maintained.

His grand mother, Helena Harris, had just dropped him off Wednesday morning, but a few hours later got a heartbreaking phone call, "The day care lady called me and told me that I needed to get to the day care because Areon was choking on something. He was my heart, he was Ashana's heart...he was our get up and go. He was, through our struggles, what was bonding us together”.