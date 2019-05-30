SALISBURY, N.C. — That's 15-year-old Jashon Lambert, behind the mask of his intricate Iron Man costume.

Hand-made by Lambert, with cardboard and a hot glue gun, at his home outside Charlotte.

The high schooler knew his family couldn't afford the materials to create a traditional cosplay costume like fabric and plastic.

So, like Tony Stark himself, Lambert used his intellect and imagination - and 700 hours - to fashion his own a costume.

Debuting it at a local festival.

Created cardboard Iron Man suit, Jashon Lambert, "I got suited up in the Rent-A-Center, and I went out and walked on the sidewalk up by the Cheerwine festival. I got kids pointing and I got people cheering for me. It was a positive attitude and just a really good time."

The folks at that Rent-A-Center Lambert mentioned pitched in, providing large cardboard boxes for Lambert to use after his mom asked them for help.

Lambert hopes to become an engineer.