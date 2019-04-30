Who is Trystan Terrell? UNCC shooting suspect facing multiple charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The suspect in the deadly shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte Tuesday afternoon is facing multiple charges.

NBC Charlotte learned that the suspect, 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, is a former student at UNC Charlotte. Officials said Terrell was a history major but dropped out this semester. According to the police report, Terrell did not know the two people he killed.

Early Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the charges Terrell is facing. He is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property. He is being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Terrell is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Paul Rold, Terrell's grandfather, said Terrell moved to Charlotte from Texas two years ago with his father after his mother's death.

NBC Charlotte was on the scene when Terrell was escorted to CMPD headquarters. The suspect appeared to smile out our camera and then shouted, "I shot them."

Medic said the two people killed were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were treated for life-threatening injuries and two were treated for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Sources told NBC Charlotte that students were giving a presentation when the shooting occurred in a classroom.

CMPD said there is no reason to believe anyone else is involved.

