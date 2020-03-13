WASHINGTON — While declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump on Friday announced a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities.

The president said Friday that Google is working to develop a new website that will help determine whether a person needs to be tested.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, briefly previewed how the new options will work.

According to Dr. Birx, the website will feature a symptom screening tool and if its determined a person should be tested, they'll be directed to a drive-thru testing option.

She explained that a person's test results would be available in 24 to 36 hours, which could then be found on that same website.

President Donald Trump, right, listens as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon joined the president at Friday's Rose Garden press conference and said his company has agreed to allow the drive-thru clinics to be set-up in some of its store parking lots.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said the retailer is committed to keeping stores open to allow people to stock up on food and household essentials.

Vice President Mike Pence said that there will be "specific guidance by Sunday evening" on how the new website and testing will work.