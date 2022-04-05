When do polls close on Election Day 2022? A guide to voting times in all 50 states

A complete guide to poll closing times for every state during the upcoming midterm elections.

While states will begin to report results after polls close on Election Day, it could take some time to know who won because of a variety of reasons, including how long it takes to certify mail-in votes.

Here are the poll closing times for all 50 states. Remember, as long as you're in line by the time polls close, you can still cast your ballot.

Note that the times are all adjusted in the list for Eastern Time. Some poll closing times may vary by location, be sure to check local guidelines. For states spanning multiple time zones, we've listed the state based on when the majority of locations close.

6:00 PM Eastern Closing

Indiana (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 6 PM local time, most of state in Eastern Time Zone, part in Central Time Zone)

Kentucky (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 6 PM local time, part of state in Eastern Time Zone, part in Central Time Zone)

7:00 PM Eastern Closing

Florida (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM local time, most of state in Eastern Time Zone, part in Central Time Zone)

Georgia (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM)

South Carolina (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM)

Virginia (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 7 PM)

7:30 PM Eastern Closing

8:00 PM Eastern Closing

Alabama (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM local time, a couple cities in Eastern Time Zone)

Connecticut (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 8 PM)

Delaware (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM)

Illinois (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 7 PM local time)

Maryland (Polls open at 7 AM and close 8 PM)

Massachusetts (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM)

Michigan (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM local time - Majority of state in Eastern, part in Central)

Mississippi (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM local time)

Missouri (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 7 PM local time)

New Jersey (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 8 PM )

Oklahoma (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM local time)

Pennsylvania (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM)

Rhode Island (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM)

Tennessee (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM Central Time)

8:30 PM Eastern Closing

9:00 PM Eastern Closing

Arizona (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 7 PM local time)

Colorado (Polls close 7 PM local time - All vote by mail)

Iowa (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM local time )

Kansas (Polls close 7 PM local time, but counties can close at 8 PM local time, so some close at 8 PM Eastern, others close at 9 PM Eastern; polls open at 7 AM local time, but some open as early as 6 AM)

Louisiana (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 8 PM local time)

Nebraska (Polls open at 8 AM and close at 8 PM local for Central Time Zone & open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM in Mountain Time Zone)

New Mexico (Polls close 7 PM local time)

New York (Polls open at 6 AM and close at 9 PM)

North Dakota (Polls close 7 PM local time for Central & Mountain, 9 PM/10PM Eastern)

South Dakota (Polls open at 7 AM local time and close 7 PM local time for Central & Mountain, 9 PM/10PM Eastern)

Texas (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM local, most of state in Central Time Zone, part in Mountain Time Zone, 9 PM/10PM Eastern)

Wisconsin (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM local time)

Wyoming (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM local time)

10:00 PM Eastern Closing

Nevada (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM local time)

Utah (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM local time)

11:00 PM Eastern Closing

California (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM local time)

Idaho (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM local time)

Oregon (Polls close 8 PM local time – All vote by mail)

Washington (Polls close 8 PM local time - All vote by mail)

12:00 AM Eastern Closing

Hawaii (Polls close 7 PM local time, Midnight Eastern – All vote by mail)

1:00 AM Eastern Closing

Alaska (Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM local time)